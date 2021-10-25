DA Davidson Weighs in on City Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for City in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $81.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. City has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 2,856.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 131,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of City by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in City by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

