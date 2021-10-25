DAEX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,013.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $10,013.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00212697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

