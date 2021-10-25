Danaher Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of DHR opened at $313.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.27. Danaher has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

