DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $246,743.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,428.80 or 1.00178590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.58 or 0.00670574 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001608 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004184 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

