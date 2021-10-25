DAOventures (DVD) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.64 million and $7,539.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005274 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.