Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.85

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.85 and last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 10159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $160,433,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

