Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 645,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $613.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Daseke has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daseke stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Daseke worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

