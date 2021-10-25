Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $164.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $163.90 and last traded at $163.90, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.39.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,708,105 shares of company stock worth $374,703,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average is $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of -955.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

