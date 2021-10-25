DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.96 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $25.96 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00207606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00103332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,421,437 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

