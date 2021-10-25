DeFi Bids Market Cap Hits $570,893.57 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $570,893.57 and approximately $851.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00210003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,701,310 coins and its circulating supply is 22,697,074 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.