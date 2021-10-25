Definitive Healthcare Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:DH) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. Definitive Healthcare had issued 15,555,555 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $419,999,985 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Definitive Healthcare’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.