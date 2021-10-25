Desjardins Comments on TFI International Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

