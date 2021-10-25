Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

