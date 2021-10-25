Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7,654.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,619,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 748,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $445.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.