Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 29,740 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 199.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Evolus worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $242,067.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

