Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,746 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.47. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

