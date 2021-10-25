Deutsche Bank AG Takes $557,000 Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $19,500,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.75 on Monday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

