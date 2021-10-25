Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $225.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $201.72 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $209.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,077. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

