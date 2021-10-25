Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.73 ($7.92).

LHA opened at €5.47 ($6.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.40 ($6.35) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

