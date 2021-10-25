DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 2.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.85% of Waste Connections worth $265,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

NYSE WCN opened at $134.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.