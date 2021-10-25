DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB stock opened at $295.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.93 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $325.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.21.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,712.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,134 shares of company stock worth $3,372,759. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

