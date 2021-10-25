DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 327,418 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,418 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $141,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $103.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $104.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

