DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.3% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $211,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $213.96 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $215.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

