DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 73,157 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,157 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $72.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

