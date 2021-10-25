DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 864 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $206.79 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day moving average is $198.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.