DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMAC. Roth Capital cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

