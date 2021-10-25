Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 16,190 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $55.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

