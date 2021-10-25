Diametric Capital LP Invests $1.14 Million in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.Jill by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $15.57 on Monday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $28,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Rahamim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $273,708 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

