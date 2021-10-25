Diametric Capital LP Invests $734,000 in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 586.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPB. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $898.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.