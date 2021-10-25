Diametric Capital LP Purchases 4,242 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.19% of Kirkland’s worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 391,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 98.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIRK. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

