Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

