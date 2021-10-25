Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 2,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 835,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRNA. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

