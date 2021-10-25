Digitex City Price Tops $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00201815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00101444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

