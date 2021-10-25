Digitex Market Capitalization Hits $2.90 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Digitex has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $614,780.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00050852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00222844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00102761 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

