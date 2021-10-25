Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.18 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,505 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of American Airlines Group worth $27,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

AAL stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.