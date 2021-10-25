Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $28,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $876.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.