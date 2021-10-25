Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2,018.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $283.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $290.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,067 shares of company stock valued at $73,853,753 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.