Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,098 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.63% of SP Plus worth $25,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ SP opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $720.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.