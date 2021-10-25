Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $54,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $92.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

