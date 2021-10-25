Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.560-$4.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.56-4.80 EPS.

Dorman Products stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

