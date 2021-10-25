Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.56-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.560-$4.800 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $102.32 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

