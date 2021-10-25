Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.