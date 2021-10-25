Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

