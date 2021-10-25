Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.94

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.94 and last traded at C$30.81, with a volume of 44590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.80.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.69%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

