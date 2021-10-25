DREP (DREP) Price Hits $1.96

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00221515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102823 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010533 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.