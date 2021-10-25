Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) vs. Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Drive Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dutch Bros and Drive Shack’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drive Shack $219.99 million 1.12 -$56.35 million N/A N/A

Dutch Bros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Drive Shack.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dutch Bros and Drive Shack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89 Drive Shack 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dutch Bros presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.76%. Drive Shack has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 93.51%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A Drive Shack -4.71% N/A -2.59%

Summary

Drive Shack beats Dutch Bros on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists of securities and other investments and executive management. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

