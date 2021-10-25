Driven Brands (DRVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 78.44. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

