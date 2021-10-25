Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Driven Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

DRVN opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

