DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $17.09 on Major Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $17.09 or 0.00026837 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $229,678.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

