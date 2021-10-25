DZS (DZSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.45 million.

Get DZS alerts:

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.34. DZS has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DZS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 127.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of DZS worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.